|
|
|
Jones David On January 10th, 2020, peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
David, aged 69 years.
Loving partner of the late Anne, much loved brother of John,
Arthur, Leslie and the late Harry.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday January 28th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please
but donations to Yorkshire
Cancer Research would be
much appreciated, a plate will
be available on the day.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road.
Tel 01422 353 970.
Will friends please meet at
the crematorium and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020