David Lewis

David Lewis Notice
Lewis David Suddenly after a short illness,
on 5th January 2020, David,
aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Bernie,
adored dad & grandad,
father-in-law, brother, uncle,
and best friend to anybody.
David's funeral service will take place at 12pm on Friday 17th January, at St. John's Church, Bradshaw, followed by interment in the Church Graveyard, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to the British Legion - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
