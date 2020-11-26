|
Mackenzie David Suddenly on
13th November at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, David 'Mac'
aged 67 years of Sowerby Bridge.
Loving Husband of Beverley,
dear Father of Lisa and Sharon. Brilliant Grandad of Joshua, Joel and Harry. Brother, Uncle and great Uncle, Great Great Uncle, Father-In-Law, Brother-In-Law and a Friend to many.
Service and committal private, family flowers only.
Donations to Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity c/o
Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors, 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2BU,
would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020