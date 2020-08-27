|
SHARP David Peter On August 14th, peacefully at Cedar Grange, Illingworth. Dave, aged 72 years, of Elland, the dearly beloved husband of the late Valerie, loving dad of Jane and Christine, a much loved grandad of Scott, Beth and Luke and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday, September 7th at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Halifax Branch NARPO, c/o The Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020