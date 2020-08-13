|
|
|
SMITH David Geoffrey
"GEOFF" 8-1-45 to 4-8-2020
It is with a very heavy heart that
I have to announce that Geoff passed away peacefully on the
4th August 2020.
Geoff was a much loved husband of Barbara, a fantastic dad to Rachel & Nigel, dear father in law of Sharon and John, brilliant grumpy grandad to Marty & Jed, special brother of Sheila, respected brother in law of Bob, Joan and the late Russell, and uncle to Neil and the late Graham.
Loved by many, missed by all.
We say our final Goodbye to Geoff at St John's Evangelist Church, Bradshaw, at 1pm followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium at 2.15pm.
Unfortunately with there being restrictions on numbers this will be a private family funeral service.
A memorial service will take place at a later date sometime in the future.
Family flowers only, which will be on view in St Hilda's Church grounds.
Thanks go to Helen Farrell (MacMillan), District nurses, Bluebird Care & Dr. Bouchard and of course family and friends for their love and support.
Donations please to be split between MacMillan & West Yorkshire Kidney Patient Association c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 13, 2020