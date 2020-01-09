|
|
|
Neal Dawn On 29th December 2019
peacefully at home, Dawn
aged 71 years of Siddal, Halifax.
Wife of the late Danny McIntrye, dearly loved mother of Tony,
dear mother-in-law to Janet.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 24th January 2020 at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the
MacMillan Nurses c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to 01422 354453
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020