|
|
|
TURNER (née Byram)
Debra Jayne Peacefully on November 17th 2020 at Overgate Hospice,
Deb aged 57 years of Ovenden.
The dearly loved wife of Craig,
a much loved mum of Jenna and Beckie, dearly loved daughter of Jean and the late Ernest, loving nana of Kailum and Gracie, dear sister of Glen and Martin. A private family service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium Elland,
on Monday December 14th.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Deb can be posted direct to Overgate Hospice, 30 Hullen Edge Road, Elland,
HX5 0QY. All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020