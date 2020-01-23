Home

Delia Haley Notice
HALEY Delia Suddenly on Friday 27th December 2019, Delia, aged 41 years,
passed away.
A devoted daughter to Geoff and Glenis, a loving mum to Joshua,
a dear sister to Debra, Donna, Diane and Dean, an adored auntie, niece and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 29th January 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu
to The Frank Bruno Foundation.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service. Tel 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020
