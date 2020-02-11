|
Smyth Denis Howard On 23rd January 2020 at his residence, Denis aged 83 years of Trinity Court, Halifax.
Beloved husband of Veronica,
dearly loved father of Catherine and John, loving father-in-law of John, much loved grandad of Katie and Matthew, dearly loved brother of Gerald and Susan and a dear uncle.
Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Gibbet Street, Halifax on
Friday 14th January at 1.30pm followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to
Yorkshire Cancer Research and
MS Society c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 11, 2020