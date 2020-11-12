|
|
|
Scott Denise (nee Skelton) Peacefully at home with her family, on 6th November 2020, Denise, aged 80 years. Much loved wife of Ken, proud & loving mum of Caroline, Sarah & Jenny, very caring grandma of Ella, Isaac and Oscar, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The Private Celebration of Denise's Life will take place at 2.15pm on Friday 20th November 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, by invitation only. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Marie Curie via their website. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020