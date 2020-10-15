|
Bates Dennis On 3rd October 2020 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Dennis aged 94 years of Willowfield, Halifax, devoted husband of the late Nancy, loving father of Martin and Stewart, much loved father in law of Lisa and Beverly, beloved grandfather to Tommy, Jessica and Harriet and a dear great grandfather.
Dennis "a Shayman till I die".
Donations in lieu of flowers for FCHalifax Town Supporters Fund Raising.
Funeral service at Park Wood Crematorium 1.30pm on 26th October 2020.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020