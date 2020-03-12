|
|
|
Crawshaw Dennis Suddenly but peacefully on
Friday 21st February 2020, Dennis, aged 87 years, passed away at HRI surrounded by his family.
A loving husband to the late Agnes,
a devoted dad to Stephen, Diane, Pam, Phil, Graham and the late Tony, a dear father in law, grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
on Thursday 19th March 2020
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020