|
|
|
CROSSLEY Dennis Suddenly at home on 26th May, aged 83 years.
Much loved and loving husband of Florence (Floss), dear dad of Michael and David and
father-in-law to Mandy and Issy, dear brother of Malcolm, dear step-father to Tim, Tracey, Suzanne, Julian, Rachel, and John, a loving grandad and
great-grandad.
A good friend to many,
especially to all his bowling pals at Hove Edge Bowling Club.
A private funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June,
a Celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to Parkinson's UK or
British Heart Foundation.
For enquires please contact
Brighouse Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2020