The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Dennis Crossley

Dennis Crossley Notice
CROSSLEY Dennis Suddenly at home on 26th May, aged 83 years.

Much loved and loving husband of Florence (Floss), dear dad of Michael and David and
father-in-law to Mandy and Issy, dear brother of Malcolm, dear step-father to Tim, Tracey, Suzanne, Julian, Rachel, and John, a loving grandad and
great-grandad.
A good friend to many,
especially to all his bowling pals at Hove Edge Bowling Club.

A private funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June,
a Celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to Parkinson's UK or
British Heart Foundation.

For enquires please contact
Brighouse Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2020
