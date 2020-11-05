Home

Gelder Dennis On October 24, 2020, peacefully in hospital Dennis died,
aged 92 years, of Northowram.

The devoted husband of the late Dorothy May. Dear brother to Florence and uncle to Geoff and Sheila and dear second father to Rachael and Mandy and very good friend to all who knew him.

Funeral service and cremation will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Friday November 20
at 1.30pm for immediate family and friends only.

Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in Dennis' memory may be sent directly to Dementia UK.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
