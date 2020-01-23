Home

QUICK Dennis On Friday 17th January 2020, suddenly at home, aged 90 years. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth, loving father of Steven, Pamela, Adrian and Andrew, father-in-law of Alison, Tony, Diane and Julie and a beloved grandad and great grandad.
on Monday 10th February at the Lawrence Chapel of Rest, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax at 12.30pm followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations,
if so desired, to the Blind Society and Diabetes UK, for which a box will be provided c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax, tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020
