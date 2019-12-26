|
|
|
Beever Derek On December 9th 2019, peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 79 years of
Bradley Grange, Huddersfield. Derek was much loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew him, especially his Church Family at
St Pauls Methodist Church, Dalton. Funeral service will be held at
St Pauls Church on Wednesday January 8th at 11.00am,
followed by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 12.30pm. No flowers please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for Kirkwood Hospice
and Methodist Homes for the
Aged for which a plate will be available. Enquiries to Co-op funeralcare, Mackness funeral home, tel. 01484 542255.
Will friends please meet at the Church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 26, 2019