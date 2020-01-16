Home

Derek Crawford

Notice Condolences

Derek Crawford Notice
CRAWFORD Derek On 1st January 2020,
peacefully at his home,
in Milnsbridge, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of Rita,
a much loved Dad and Step Dad,
a treasured Grandad and Great Grandad and friend to many.
The celebration of his life, will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu,
to Marie Curie for which a box
will be available.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
