Derek Holdsworth Notice
HOLDSWORTH Derek Sadly passed away on
15th January 2020 at the
Calderdale Royal Hospital,
aged 89 years. A beloved husband
of the late Jean, a much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad and
great grandad.
The funeral service will be held
on Monday 10th February 2020
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11.15am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired
to The Firefighters Charity c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR, Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020
