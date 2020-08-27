|
Needham Derick Anthony Aged 84.
On 18th August 2020 peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Elland.
Beloved husband of Mary, dearly loved father of Daniel and Claire, dear father in law to Ruth and John, much loved grandfather of Emma, Sam, Poppy, Cara, Scarlett and Evie, brother of Ernest, brother-in-law, lifelong member of the Halifax Imperial Wheelers cycling club and a friend to many.
Derick's funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Gibbet St, Halifax, on Tuesday 1st September
at 2.30pm.
Due to the current restrictions, attendance is limited to family and invited friends.
The funeral will be followed by a private family committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to
Overgate Hospice c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020