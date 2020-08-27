Home

B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Dermot Keane Notice
KEANE Dermot Suddenly on 14th August 2020.
Loving Husband and Father to Janette, Rebecca and Eleanor, Father in law to Adam and Bobby. Fantastic Grandad to Liam, Emily, Chloe and Layla. Special Brother to Anne, David and Paul.
On Friday 4th September at 12.35pm, Dermot's funeral cortege will leave from his home for a
private family & friends service at
St Bernard's R-C Church, Boothtown, at 1.00pm. Followed by a Burial at Stoney Royd Cemetery, Halifax, at 2.00pm.
R.I.P.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Tia Greyhound Rescue and
Injured Jockey's Benevolent Fund c/o B.J Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020
