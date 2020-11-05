|
|
|
HALL Desmond John On October 24th at home. Desmond, the dearly beloved husband of Jacqueline, a loving father, grandfather, father-in-law. Also partner for many years at Broadbridge Lawson stockbrokers in Halifax.
A private service will be held at Cross Hills Methodist Church, Greetland, where he regularly attended and was a loyal member, on Tuesday, November 17th at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Salvation Army or Cross Hills Methodist Church c/o The Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2LE. Tel: 01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020