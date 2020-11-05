Home

Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Desmond Hall

Desmond Hall Notice
HALL Desmond John On October 24th at home. Desmond, the dearly beloved husband of Jacqueline, a loving father, grandfather, father-in-law. Also partner for many years at Broadbridge Lawson stockbrokers in Halifax.
A private service will be held at Cross Hills Methodist Church, Greetland, where he regularly attended and was a loyal member, on Tuesday, November 17th at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Salvation Army or Cross Hills Methodist Church c/o The Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2LE. Tel: 01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
