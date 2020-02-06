|
|
|
BISHOP Donald
Reverend On January 27th 2020,
peacefully in his sleep at his home in Hipperholme, Donald, aged 97 years.
The dearly loved husband of the late Pam, a much loved dad to Marian and Nicholas and a cherished grandfather of Joanna and David.
Following a private cremation a service of thanksgiving for
Donald's life will be held at
St Chad's Church, Hove Edge on
Friday February 21st at 12noon.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to
Christian Aid c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Will friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020