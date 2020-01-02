|
|
|
GREEN Donald Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 17th December 2019 aged 81 years.
Donald, the beloved husband of Sheila, the much loved dad of Martin and Andy, a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 10th January at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Donald may be made to Cancer Research for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020