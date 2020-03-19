|
Lever Donald On March 10th 2020, peacefully
at Savile House Care Home, Donald, aged 91 years.
Late of St James' Court.
Dearly loved husband of the late Audrey, much loved dad of Lynne, Janet, the late Paul, the late Karen and the late Sheldon, father-in-law of Valerie and Spencer, brother-in-law of Malcolm and uncle to Jean.
Loving grandad of Grace, Emily, Joanne, Nick and Scott, and a loving great grandad of Ayda, Iris, Sophie and Emily.
Service at the Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road, on
Thursday March 26th at 2.15pm followed by a private family cremation.
Will friends please meet at the chapel and accept this as the
only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020