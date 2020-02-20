Home

Needham Donald Peacefully on Tuesday
11th February, aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of Rosemary,
loving father of Ros and Claire, father in law of Mick and Mark, proud grandad of James, Lucy, Sam and Ria and great grandad of Riley, Evie, Edie, Maisy, Ada and Poppy.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 3rd March at The Lawrence Chapel of Rest at 12.30pm
followed by a committal service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired to
Overgate Hospice for which
a box will be provided c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
HX1 2XR. Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 20, 2020
