SHIELD Donald On 27th December, Donald,
aged 90 years of Shelf.
Dearly loved husband of the late Millie, much loved dad of Carol and Andrew, dear father in law of Stephen and Cath and a loving grandad of Luke and Daniel. Service to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 20th January at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations to Bowel Cancer UK would be appreciated, a box will be available at the service.
Samson Bairstow & Sons, Queensbury
01274 882184
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
