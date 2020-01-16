Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00
Bethesda Methodist Church
Elland
Resources
Silkstone Donald (Don) Peacefully in hospital on
8th January 2020, Donald,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pat,
very much loved dad of Peter,
Janet and the late Daniel, grandad, great-grandad, brother and uncle.
He will be greatly missed.
The Celebration of Donald's Life
will take place at 12 noon on
Monday 20th January at
Bethesda Methodist Church, Elland, followed by burial at Exley Cemetery, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available at the Church.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
