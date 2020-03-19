|
Thomson Donald Cameron On 12 March 2020, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital. Donald aged 59 years of Boothtown, Halifax.
Loving father, son and brother.
Service and committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 27 March at 10.30am.
Family flower only please
but donations if desired to
The Stroke Association c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020