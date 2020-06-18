Home

Armitage (nee Garnham)
Doreen Peacefully on June 4th, 2020 at Pinderfields Hospital, formerly of Pellon and late of Savile Park. Doreen aged 74 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Roy,
a much loved mum of the late Stephen, loving sister of Irene, Raymond, Joan, Colin and David.
A dear sister in law and aunty.
A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday June 29th at 1.30pm.
By Doreen's request, donations
can be posted directly to
Overgate Hospice, 30 Hullenedge Road, Elland HX5 0QY.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel: 01422 353970
Published in Halifax Courier on June 18, 2020
