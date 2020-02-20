|
|
|
JONES Doreen On 11th February, 2020,
peacefully Doreen, aged 93 years, late of Stainland and Elland.
The dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved Mum of
Elaine, Stephen and Julie,
and a special Nan & Great Nan.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday, February 27th at 12noon. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu would be appreciated to Breast Cancer Care, c/o The Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, Tel:01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 20, 2020