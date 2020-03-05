Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
Doreen Liddell Notice
LIDDELL Doreen On 21st February 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Doreen aged 86 years of Copley. Beloved Wife of the late Gordon, devoted Mum of David and Lynda, loving Stepmum of Neil, dear Mother-In-Law of Catherine and Katy also a cherished Grandma of Daniel, Ryan, Darren, Jenny, Aimee, Freya, Connie, Great-Grandma of Cai, Nina, Eli, Jessica and
sadly missed cousin
of Barbara and John.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Friday 13th March at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between the RSPCA and PDSA.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel; 01484 713512.
Will friends please meet at
the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
