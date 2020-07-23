|
MEGGAT (nee CHAPMAN)
Doreen On July 14th, 2020 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital. Doreen, aged 92 years, of Sowerby Bridge, the dearly beloved wife of Donald, loving mum of Yvonne and Rodney,
a much loved grandma of Francine, Helen and Tom.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday, July 27th at 10:30am. All enquiries please, to The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 23, 2020