|
|
|
Oldfield Doreen Sheila
(nee Hargreaves) Peacefully, on 3rd October 2020,
at Bankfield Manor Care Home, Doreen, very dearly loved wife of Selwyn, a loved mum of Richard, Philip, Carol & Colin, a very dear
mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma, sister, auntie and good friend to many at
St. Andrew's Methodist Church.
Her private funeral service will take place at 3pm on
Tuesday 20th October at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
No flowers by request.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020