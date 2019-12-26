|
|
|
Greenwood Doris On 15th December 2019 in hospital, of Clifton, Doris, aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of Arnold,
dearly loved and loving mum of Ken, Dave and Angela, a very dear sister, dear mother-in-law and devoted grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Monday 6th January 2020 at 11.15am.
Friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations, if desired, may be given to The British Heart Foundation.
A box for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Naylor & Grysdale Funeral Directors 01484-715332.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 26, 2019