|
|
|
HOLROYDE Doris (née Hellewell) Of Illingworth, Halifax.
Died peacefully at home on
November 6th 2020, aged 96 years.
Much loved wife of the late Gerald, dearly loved mother of Linda, Steven and the late Susan, grandchildren Peter, Joanne, Thomas and Katie and great granddaughters Isobel, Lottie and Lyra.
Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday
November 27th 2020 at 9.45am.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020