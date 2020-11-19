Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Holroyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Holroyde

Notice Condolences

Doris Holroyde Notice
HOLROYDE Doris (née Hellewell) Of Illingworth, Halifax.
Died peacefully at home on
November 6th 2020, aged 96 years.
Much loved wife of the late Gerald, dearly loved mother of Linda, Steven and the late Susan, grandchildren Peter, Joanne, Thomas and Katie and great granddaughters Isobel, Lottie and Lyra.
Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday
November 27th 2020 at 9.45am.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -