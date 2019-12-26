|
|
|
White Doris Doris, daughter of the late Gladys and Henry, passed away, aged 90 years. Service to be held at
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 12 noon followed
by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only but donations
in lieu would be appreciated to
The RSPCA and the Cats Protections Society, Halifax branches.
A plate will be available on the day. Will friends please meet at the chapel. Special thanks go to the staff at Savile Park Care Home for all their loving care and attention
shown to Doris.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 26, 2019