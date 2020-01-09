|
|
|
WOOD DORIS MARY On December 21st 2019, peacefully in Park View Nursing Home,
formerly of Brighouse, Doris (Dot), aged 91 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Charnock (Charlie), precious mum and mother in law of Sheila, Jayne
and Russell, Debbie and John, Julie and Brian, treasured grandma and
great grandma, loving sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Service of Thanksgiving to be held at Holy Trinity Parish Church, Queensbury on Tuesday January 14th at 11am followed by Interment at Rastrick Cemetery. Will family and friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. If desired donations would be appreciated for Overgate
Hospice, Fundraising Dept, Overgate Hospice, Hullen Edge Road, Elland HX5 0QY.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to:
H.Bates funeral directors
(01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020