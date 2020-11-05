|
ADAMS Dorothy On October 17th 2020 at home, Dorothy passed away peacefully aged 88 years. Beloved and loving wife of the late Brian, devoted and much loved mother of Charles
and a dear mother-in-law of Sandra.
Due to the current restrictions, Dorothy's funeral will be held in private at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only by request please, but donations would be very much appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society via https://dorothyadams.muchloved.com
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020