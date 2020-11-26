Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Adams

Notice

Dorothy Adams Notice
Adams Dorothy Charles and Sandra would like to express their heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours for all their support, cards, messages, letters and flowers following the very sad loss of their much loved mum and mum-in-law. Sincere thanks also, for all the generous donations received for the benefit of the Alzheimers Society. Special thanks are extended to the Reverend Colin Sherwood for conducting such a lovely service. Our thanks also go to Donald at Lawrence Funeral Service for all his help and caring arrangements at this most difficult time.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -