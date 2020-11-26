|
Adams Dorothy Charles and Sandra would like to express their heartfelt thanks to family, friends and neighbours for all their support, cards, messages, letters and flowers following the very sad loss of their much loved mum and mum-in-law. Sincere thanks also, for all the generous donations received for the benefit of the Alzheimers Society. Special thanks are extended to the Reverend Colin Sherwood for conducting such a lovely service. Our thanks also go to Donald at Lawrence Funeral Service for all his help and caring arrangements at this most difficult time.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020