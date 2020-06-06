Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Dorothy Buchan Notice
Buchan Dorothy
(nee Glen) Peacefully in her sleep, on 29th
May 2020, Dorothy, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronnie, much loved mother of Ronald and the late Brian, mother-in-law to
Joan and Janette, grandma to
Janine, Martyn, and the late Scott,
great-grandma to Regan and Holly,
sister to Kath and Madge, auntie
and friend to many.
A private family service will take place at 3pm on Tuesday 16th June at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. No flowers by request, but donations may be made in lieu to Forget-Me-Not Children's Hospice via their website.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2020
