Crabtree Dorothy (nee Jagger) At home on 18th October 2020, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her family, Dorothy, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William, a much loved mum of Andrew and the late Julie, treasured grandma of Phoebe and William, cherished mother-in-law of Lynn and good friend to many. A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday 29th October at Pepper Hill Chapel, Shelf. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the British Heart Foundation or Overgate Hospice, via their websites. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 22, 2020