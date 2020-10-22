Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Crabtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Crabtree

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Crabtree Notice
Crabtree Dorothy (nee Jagger) At home on 18th October 2020, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her family, Dorothy, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William, a much loved mum of Andrew and the late Julie, treasured grandma of Phoebe and William, cherished mother-in-law of Lynn and good friend to many. A private family funeral service will be held on Thursday 29th October at Pepper Hill Chapel, Shelf. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the British Heart Foundation or Overgate Hospice, via their websites. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -