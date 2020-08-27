|
|
|
Faller Dorothy
(Formerly Lassey) Peacefully at Neville House Care Home on August 19th, Dorothy, aged 102 years, resided in Halifax.
A much loved mother of John and Stephen, a dear mother in law of Janet and Liz, a loving grandma of Craig, Jemma, Betony and Elden and a much loved great grandma of Merryn and Rory.
A private family funeral
will take place.
Family flowers only,
donations may be made in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to
Neville House Residents
Amenity Fund c/o
Duncan Robinson Funeral Services, Unit 2,
Kings Mill Lane, Settle BD24 9BS.
Tel 01729 825444
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020