Duncan Robinson Funeral Services
Unit 2, Kings Mill Lane
Settle, North Yorkshire BD24 9BS
01729 825444
Dorothy Faller

Notice

Dorothy Faller Notice
Faller Dorothy
(Formerly Lassey) Peacefully at Neville House Care Home on August 19th, Dorothy, aged 102 years, resided in Halifax.
A much loved mother of John and Stephen, a dear mother in law of Janet and Liz, a loving grandma of Craig, Jemma, Betony and Elden and a much loved great grandma of Merryn and Rory.
A private family funeral
will take place.
Family flowers only,
donations may be made in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to
Neville House Residents
Amenity Fund c/o
Duncan Robinson Funeral Services, Unit 2,
Kings Mill Lane, Settle BD24 9BS.
Tel 01729 825444
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020
