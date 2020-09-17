Home

Knowlson (née Skirrow) Dorothy Peacefully on
25th August 2020,
in Southport, Dorothy aged 85.

Loving wife of the late Cliffe,
dearly loved mother of Ian and Claire, mother-in-law of Alison and Paul and proud grandmother and great grandmother.
The funeral took place on
9th September attended by family and friends. Donations in memory may be sent to the
British Heart Foundation.
Further information available
from Mary Midgley (née Greenhalgh) on 07444595319.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 17, 2020
