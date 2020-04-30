Home

Dorothy Littleton

Dorothy Littleton Notice
Littleton Dorothy Margaret
(nee Iredale) Margaret sadly passed away peacefully, aged 80, on April 20th 2020 at Calderdale Royal Hospital following a short illness.
A loving wife of the late Frank,
much loved mother of Lorna,
John & Belinda, beloved sister of Janet, dear mother-in-law and loving nana and great-nana.
Special thanks to all the staff at Trinity Fold Care Home for their
love and care and to all the doctors and nurses on Ward 5 at Calderdale Royal. Margaret will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to restrictions a
private funeral will be taking place.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date.
Enquires to Springhead Funeral Service, West Vale 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020
