Normanton (née Eglen)
Dorothy On Thursday 5th March 2020
at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Dearly loved and loving wife of Darrell, daughter of the late Lionel and Hannah, sister of Harvey and the late Brian, sister-in-law,
aunt and great aunt.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 30th March at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11.15.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired to the Alzheimer's Society, for which a box will be provided c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020