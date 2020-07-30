|
|
|
Haley Douglas Passed away peacefully at his home on 26th July 2020, aged 86 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Jean, a dear brother, stepfather, father in law and cherished grandad to "favourite grandaughter" Emma, and great grandaughter Isla.
Service and cremation will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Monday 10th August
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 30, 2020