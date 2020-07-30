Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Haley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Haley

Notice Condolences

Douglas Haley Notice
Haley Douglas Passed away peacefully at his home on 26th July 2020, aged 86 years.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Jean, a dear brother, stepfather, father in law and cherished grandad to "favourite grandaughter" Emma, and great grandaughter Isla.
Service and cremation will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Monday 10th August
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on July 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -