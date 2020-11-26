|
DUNNE Eamonn On 18th November 2020, at home surrounded by family, Eamonn Dunne aged 78. Loving husband to the late Barbara. Much loved father of Karen, Gill and Tracy. Beloved grandad, great grandad, father in law, brother, uncle and a great friend to many. He will be sadly missed. Due to Covid restrictions a private family service will be held at St Mary's R-C Church, Gibbet Street, Halifax on Friday 11th December at 3.15pm followed by a committal at Park Wood Crematorium at 4.30pm. Donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses or Overgate Hospice. A celebration of Eamonn's life will be held at a later date. A live streaming of the service will be available on the day, just go to the Parish website
and follow the instructions.
All enquiries to B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
