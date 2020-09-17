Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Eddie Beaton

Eddie Beaton Notice
Beaton Eddie Albert Eadment, always known as Eddie, passed away peacefully
in his sleep on 4th September in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
aged 92 years.
The dearly loved husband and best friend of Margaret - married for
68 years and together for 71.
A loving and caring dad to Brenda and Shirley, father-in-law to Christopher, a proud and loving grandad to Thomas, Emma, Daniel and Benjamin, a very special great-grandad to William, Toby and Joshua, and very dear brother
of the late Kenneth.
We will cherish the wonderful times we had together and keep those precious memories in our hearts forever.
Eddie's funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Friday 25th September at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be made in lieu to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, via their website.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 17, 2020
