Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Edith Good

Edith Good Notice
Good Edith On May 7th 2020.
Peacefully at St Winifreds Nursing Home, Rastrick, Edith aged 89 years formerly of Ripponden. Beloved Wife of the late Geoff, dearly loved Mum of Christine and Patricia, Mother in law of Sam and Donald, much loved Grandma of Ella, Jennifer, Emily, Daniel and Olivia and Great Grandma of Bella, Raya and Maxim.
Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held.
Any enquiries to Springhead funeral service, tel. 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 14, 2020
